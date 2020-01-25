Lassa Fever: Expert emphasises environmental hygiene

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Boniface Okolo, the Director of Public Health, Enugu State Ministry of Health, has advised Enugu residents to be conscious of their environmental hygiene to avoid being infected by deadly diseases.

Okolo gave advice against the recently reported case of Lassa Fever in Enugu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

He said that ensuring a hygienic environment would reduce the number of rodents that cause Lassa Fever, as well as other deadly infections.

He advised the public to fumigate their homes and make sure that the environment was kept clean.

He added that “dirty environment will definitely attract rodents into residential areas which often results in harmful human health conditions.”

Okolo advised the people to avoid the consumption of contaminated foods and to always cover foods and food items tightly, as well as wash their hands after every activity with soap and water.

