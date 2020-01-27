 Lassa fever claims one life  in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

Ben Agande – Kaduna

The confirmed patient of Lassa Fever in Kaduna state has died of his infection and has been buried, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni has said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the commissioner said the state now has a total of 11 suspected cases of the disease, adding that eight were returned, seven were negative and one positive.

She added that 38 suspects were on follow-up contact while necessary steps are being taken to avert further spread of the disease.

The commissioner advised that She suspected cases in various health facilities should be withdrawn from Ribavirin, an antiviral medication used to treat RSV infection, hepatitis C and some viral hemorrhagic fevers.

She added that active search was State Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the disease, saying that the ministry has supplied disease control centres to necessary commodities to tackle the disease.

The commissioner said the Ministry of Health had supplied infectious diseases control centre with the necessary commodities and health personnel was ready to manage any cases that may arise.

“The epidemiology unit is monitoring the situation closely, and all health facilities are on alert for prompt referral of suspected cases,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner also dismissed the rumour making the rounds that the Barau Dikko Specialists Hospital were locked out to people to avoid being contracted with the disease.

