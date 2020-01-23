Lassa fever: Borno records 1 death, 3 suspected cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

An outbreak of Lassa fever in Borno state has claimed the life of 24 year old man while three other suspected cases recorded are under investigation.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr Salisu Kwayabura made the disclosure at a press conference held on Thursday evening in Maiduguri.

The commissioner noted that since the first case of Lassa fever through a German woman in Lassa community of Askira Uba Local Government Area of the state in 1969, which gave the name of the disease, this is the second outbreak to be recorded in Borno state.

He said the deceased travelled to Hawul and returned back to Maiduguri, before being admitted at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital ( UMTH ) , where the symptoms manifested with sample taken from him testing positive.

He said of the three cases under investigation, one is a health worker with two other individuals, who are presently being managed in rapid response facility created by the state against the disease.

Dr Kwayabura said:” While it is my responsibility to inform the public about the outbreak, I call for calm, as the state has put necessary measures to halt the further outbreak. ”

On the fate of the internally displaced persons ( IDPs ) living in the camps over the outbreak, the commissioner explained that the IDPs have no need to worry, as the state readily prepared for any emergency.

He announced that meetings will be going on henceforth, from 4pm every day for update on the latest about tackling the outbreak.

