Lassa Fever: Bauchi discovers 3 new cases

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Friday confirmed three new cases of Lassa fever in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Bauchi about the development, Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed disclosed that there has not been any record of death in the state since the outbreak of the disease.

Mohammed who said that the epidemic was not new in the state, noted that other than the 3 cases already confirmed, a sample of 15 cases suspected to be Lassa fever has been sent to the National Disease Control Center in Abuja for testing for authentication.

“There was news of deaths in Kano resulting from Lassa fever and a lot of speculations going on in Bauchi. But so far, we have recorded 15 new suspected cases of Lassa fever. Three cases have already turned out positive.

“The story is that a lady suspected to be carrying Lassa fever came back to Bauchi city from Kano to see her family, from where she travelled to her village in Toro local government area. That was where the infection started but I don’t want to say anything more because as an epidemiologist, I don’t talk about what I am not sure of. But the initial stage of the infection happened in Toro,” he noted.

