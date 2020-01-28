Lassa Fever: 3 persons discharged after testing negative in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

Three of the four people admitted over suspected Lassa fever in Adamawa have been discharged after testing negative.

The Adamawa Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, made this known Tuesday while giving update on the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

Isa, however, said that a woman brought from Numan Local Government who tested positive had died, while those that came into contact with the woman would remain under observation for 21 days.

The commissioner said that the state government had already activated its emergency operation centre for management of response activities on daily basis.

He added that other measures taken to contain the outbreak included public enlightenment on prevention and control measures and re-orientation of health facility staff on infection prevention and control practices and case management.

He explained that “the public should keep their homes and surroundings clean to avoid contact with rats and other rodents.

“They should always keep their foodstuff in rodent-proof containers and avoid drying of food items in open space.

“They should set traps for rats or keep cats to chase away rodents.

“They should observe universal precautions whenever they came in contact with any patient, regardless of infection status.

“The Ministry of Health is assuring the public of controlling this outbreak in the shortest possible time and needs the cooperation of all.

“Our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and close associates,” the commissioner said.

NAN

