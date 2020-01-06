Lampard picks out ‘sharp’ Chelsea star, bemoans familiar problem

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was “particularly pleased” for Callum Hudson-Odoi in the Blues’ 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, but insists his side should have pushed on and scored more.

Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring early on for the home side, cutting in from the right and firing into the bottom corner, and looked somewhere close to the form that had him touted as one of Europe’s hottest prospects at the end of last season. But he’s not stagnating, he’s still acclimatizing.

Ross Barkley then scored on a rare start for Chelsea, but they were unable to push on and put the game to bed, as has often been the problem for Lampard’s side this season.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard told BBC Sport: “These games are not easy. When they make changes it does not mean it’s an easier game.

“We got our two goals and it was very comfortable but did we push on from that and create and score more goals? No, we didn’t and I would’ve liked to have scored some more.

“I was particularly pleased for Callum [Hudson-Odoi], he has had a bad injury, is getting himself fit and getting sharper. His goal was an early settler for us. There were performances around the pitch that were good and we need that.”

