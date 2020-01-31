Lalong to immortalize Plateau student executed by Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has promised to immortalize late Ropvil Dalep, a 200L student of the University of Maiduguri who was executed by members of the Boko Haram sect in Borno State last week.

Dalep from the Mupun tribe in Pankshin local government area of Plateau State was returning to Maiduguri from Jos on the 9th of January, 2020 and was captured alongside another student, Lilian Gyang from Foron in Barkin Ladi local government area of the State.

While he was executed for being a Christian from Plateau State, nothing is heard about Lilian and her whereabouts but appeal is made for her abductors to release her.

Governor Lalong who in company of his wife, Regina and his Deputy, Professor Sonni Tyoden paid a visit to the family of the late Ropvil Dalep at the family house in Jing village, Pankshin Local Government to condole with the family of the deceased said he was “highly distressed by the murder of the student who was on his way to seek knowledge and did not commit any offence apart from being a Christian and a citizen of Plateau State according to his murderers.”

A statement by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham quoted the Governor as saying, “If the killers of Ropvil justified their act on the fact that he is from Plateau State and a Christian, then it means he died for Plateau and Plateau State will not forget him. We will soon do something to keep his memory. His killers will never have peace and one day, they will pay the price of their evil whether here on earth or in the life after. Definitely their reward is hell, while his own reward is heaven.”

The Governor asked the family to take solace in the fact that God who is the ultimate judge knows everything and will avenge the killing of Ropvil.

The Mishkaham (Chief of ) Mupun, Mishkom Yusuf Fwangbring who responded on behalf of the family thanked the Governor for visiting the family even after he had sent a delegation stressing that though the community was devastated by the gruesome murder of their son, the outpouring of love and support from all citizens of Plateau State and Nigerians at large has strengthened them because the action of the terrorists has been condemned by many.

