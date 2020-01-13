Lagos records first rainfall in 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State has recorded the first rain of 2020 in the Akesan/Obadore area of the Igando/Ikotun Local Council Development Area.

The rain which started at about 1.15 pm lasted about 20 minutes causing slight flooding on some streets of the Ebute Kekere Community.

Already residents of the area have expressed concern over the early rain, stressing that they may be in for another herculean year coping with flooding in the area.

A concerned resident of Ebute Kekere community, Alhaji Wale Isiaka said “we may be in for another hellish rainy season if nothing is done by the government to help us tar our streets or at least grade it and provide drainage for easy passage of rainwater”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted southern states will experience hazy to partly cloudy conditions.

“For southern states, hazy to partly cloudy conditions is expected over the region with early morning mistfog over the coastal states.

“Day and Night temperatures of the region are expected to be 33 to 37 degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree Celsius,” it said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: