Lagos-Ibadan rail, power, airports and other projects Buhari is expected to commission in 2020

Victor Ogunyinka

President Muhammadu Buhari has traditionally and expectedly delivered his New Year goodwill message to Nigerians and filled with expectations of things to come, rail, power, airports are some of the “47 projects expected to be completed by the Federal Government in 2020/2021.”

President Buhari, in his message, encouraged Nigerians “to be tolerant, law-abiding and peace-loving. This is a new year and the beginning of a new decade – the Nigerian Decade of prosperity and promise for Nigeria and for Africa.”:

The number one man in Nigeria who has also hinted on his “retirement” from politics in 2023, also affirmed that his administration’s “policies are working and the results will continue to show themselves more clearly by the day. Nigeria is the most tremendous, can-do market, offering extraordinary opportunities and returns. Investors can look forward with confidence not only to an increasing momentum of change but also to specific incentives, including our new visa-on-arrival policy.”

Buhari, however, highlighted some of the projects expected to be completed and commissioned in 2020/2021. Numbering about 47, the president identified some of the projects to include:

Major bridges including substantial work on the Second Niger Bridge;



Completion of 13 housing estates under the National Housing Project Plan;



Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri and Enugu international airports to be commissioned in 2020;



Launching of an agricultural rural mechanisation scheme that will cover 700 local governments over a period of three years;



Launching of the Livestock Development Project Grazing Model in Gombe State where 200,000 hectares of land has been identified;



Training of 50,000 workers to complement the country’s 7,000 extension workers;



Commissioning of the Lagos – Ibadan and Itakpe – Warri rail lines in the first quarter;



Commencement of the Ibadan – Abuja and Kano – Kaduna rail lines also in the first quarter;



Further liberalisation of the power sector to allow businesses to generate and sell power;



Commencement of the construction of the Mambilla Power project by the first half of 2020; and



Commencement of the construction of the AKK gas pipeline, OB3 gas pipeline and the expansion of the Escravos – Lagos pipeline in the first quarter of 2020.

