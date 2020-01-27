Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Lagos govt bans okada, tricycle, others

On 7:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
LASG goes tough, commences enforcement on Okada, tricycles on restricted routes, February 1st
The Commercial Motorcycle Operators in Ekiti State holding a rally to support the candidature of Professor Olubunmi Olusola Eleka as the next state governor in Ado Ekiti today

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Monday announced plans to commence total enforcement of the 2012 state Traffic Law on activities of motorcyclists, popularly called Okada and tricycles, called “Keke Marwa” on restricted routes and bridges.

The restriction and enforcement also affect the newly introduced “Opay ride, Gokada ride” and other similar commercial motorcycles. He did not, however, specified if it included the private power bike owners.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Frederic Oladeinde and Moyosore Onigbanjo, Commissioners for Transportation, Attorney-General and Justice, respectively, at a joint press briefing, announced the planned total enforcement on Okada operation, held at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

ALSO READ: Gridlock: Lagos procures vehicles, motorbikes for traffic managers

Omotoso explained that enforcement would be carried out in six local government areas as a pilot scheme before the enforcement will be extended to other councils.

The commissioner said the measure became necessary following flagrant disregards to the traffic law by the operators and moreso, the need to further ensure the safety of lives and property of residents and members of the public in general.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!