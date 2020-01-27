Lagos bans commercial motorcyclists, tricycles

Lagos State Government has announced the restriction and ban of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke) in six local government areas of the state with effect from Feb. 1.
The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in Ikeja while addressing newsmen after the State Security Council Meeting.
”The extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 bans the operation of Motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke) in some local governments areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).
READ ALSO: Port Harcourt: Officials embark on demolition of marked structures
”They include Apapa LGA and Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs, Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, then Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA
”The full enforcement begins on Feb. 1, 2020,” the commissioner said.
According to him, the rate of crimes aided by motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) keeps rising, as they are also used as getaway means by criminals.
”This is the first stage of the state government’s plan to sanitise our roads and protect Lagosians from the negative effects of these illegal modes of transportation.
”The law is very clear. Motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) are banned on all highways, bridges and listed roads. The full routes are listed below:
Apapa LG and Apapa Iganmu LCDA
Lagos Mainland LG and Yaba LCDA
Surulere LG, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs
Ikeja LG, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs
Eti-Osa LG, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs
Lagos Island LG and Lagos Island East LCDA
Major Highways
1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway
4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway
5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
6. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway
7. Lagos-Badagry Expressway
8. Funsho Williams Avenue
9. Agege Motor Road
10. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road
ALSO READ: Why Lagos banned Okada on major roads
Bridges
1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege
2. Dopemu Bridge Agege
3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge
4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi
5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge
6. Dorman Long Bridge
7. Ojuelegba Bridge
8. National Stadium Flyover
9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge
10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge
11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa
12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin
13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge
14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network
15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Cloverleaf Bridge
16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge
17. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge
18. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road
19. Ojota Cloverleaf Bridge
20. Ogudu Bridge
21. 3rd Mainland Bridge
22. Maryland flyover
23. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge
24. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja
25. Opebi Link Bridge
26. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge
27. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge
28. Carter Bridge, Lagos
29. Bariga-Ifako Bridge
30. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge
31. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge
32. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn
33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
34. 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge
35. Eko Bridge
36. Apongbon flyover Bridge
37. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)
38. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)
39. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge
40. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge
He said that law enforcement agents had been directed that with effect from Feb. 1, 2020, there would be zero tolerance for motorcycles and tricycles in (on) the listed local governments, highways and bridges.
”Members of the public are hereby notified that all offenders and violators will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Omotoso said.
He said that accident figures of Okada and Keke menace were scary.
Omotosho said there were over 10,000 accident victims recorded at the General Hospitals alone from 2016 to 2019.
He said this number excluded unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals, adding that the total number of deaths from reported cases was over 600 to date.
The commissioner said that some buses had arrived in the port to be cleared and would be rolled out to ensure that residents were adequately served.
He said the key point was that there was need to make transportation safe in the state.
”Definitely, people are not going to suffer, the safety and security of life of Lagosians are paramount to the government,” Omotoso assured