Kwara Abductors released their victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Three indigenes of Kwara state kidnapped by suspected herdsmen have regained their freedom last night.

The kidnapped persons are one lady and two men, while the fourth person in the same vehicle with the victims escaped with serious injuries.

Speaking with our reporter on phone, former chairman of the local government and an indigene of the town, Otunba Ezekiel Gbadeyan said the victims who were occupants of the same vehicle were travelling to their country home for the New Year celebrations.

Otunba Gbadeyan said the abductors allegedly dumped their victims in the bush in the Eda community of Ekiti state.

He added that the “Eda community is about six kilometres to Obbo-Aiyegunle.” He did not say whether the community paid ransom or not for their release.

Otunba Gbadeyan who was silent on whether or not any ransom was paid before their release added that kidnapping has been a recurrent decimal in the area due to the deplorable state of the road linking Osi and Obbo-Aiyegunle.

He added that “that incident was the fourth in the last few weeks but local hunters have always been rising up to the occasion of preventing innocent souls from been kidnapped.

The hunters have been our saving grace from the menace of these herders in the area. This said one occurred in the daytime.

“These pathetic occurrences are due to the non-motorable state of our road as vehicles cannot move freely.

Therefore, we are appealing to the state government to assist us in rehabilitating the road that links the two communities.

“Also, the road that links Obbo-Aiyegunle in Kwara state to Ekiti state is also awful. We use this medium to urge the authorities concerned to come to our rescue.”

Sunday Vanguard, however, gathered that It took the frantic efforts of the local government hunters to secure the release of the abductees.

Recall that the victims who are indigenes of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Ekiti local government of Kwara state were allegedly abducted by the herders on new year’s eve along Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle.

They were said to be traveling to their country home for the new year celebrations.

The kidnappers have also allegedly demanded a ransom of N50 million from the family members before the release of their victims.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: