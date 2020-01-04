Kidnappers shoot man in Abuja, abduct wife and daughter

Kindly Share This Story:

The FCT Police Command on Saturday confirmed that unknown gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers stormed a village, Nuku village in Rubocii, in Abaji Area Council of Abuja, shot a man and abducted his wife and daughter, Agmada Anyinu and Favour Anyinu to an unknown destination

The incident was said to have happened in the morning hours and caused tension and confusion in the community as the villagers mobilised and evacuated the injured man to the hospital.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DCP Anjuguri Manzah last night noted that Police detectives have swung into action and have commenced a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“We have dispatched a team to rescue the victims and ensure the arrest of the perpetrators,” he stated.

Recall that the Police in FCT recently carried out a joint Police, Army and other security agencies raid on suspected hideouts of kidnappers in Kuje, Abaji and Kwali axis arresting more than 30 suspected kidnapping gang members who had been terrorizing the FCT.

This followed the abduction of and NSCDC officer and the traditional Chief of Rubochi community, Ibrahim Pada.

Pada was kidnapped from his residence in Rubochi on November 27, 2019, and was subsequently released after paying a ransom.

Before Pada’s abduction, a gang had earlier kidnapped the younger brother of the former Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Mohammed Galadima.

The police had paraded several gang members said to have been involved in the series of kidnappings in the area.

A gang member, Umar Garba, said he got N50,000 for praying for the success of the abductions by gangs.

Garba, who is 53 years old stated, “I offer prayers for criminals and I also give traditional medicine to people who consulted me. I have been offering spiritual support to criminal gangs for about six years.”

