Kaduna govt condoles with families of gas explosion victims

El-Rufai
Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday commiserated with the families of victims of a gas explosion in the state.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement issued in Kaduna, expressed sadness at the incident.

He said: “Our thoughts are with them in this sad moment.”

The incident occurred in a business premises located along Kachia Road, Sabon Tasha, in Chikun local government area of the state.

“The state government also sympathized with the citizens that sustained injuries in the explosion,” Aruwan added.

The government commended the emergency services, including fire fighters from Kaduna State and the Federal Fire Service and the Red Cross for their prompt response.

It also expressed gratitude to all security agencies that participated in the search and rescue exercise during the incident (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

