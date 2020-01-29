Jealous woman sets self ablaze in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A housewife, Rabi have allegedly set herself ablaze over jealousy and rivalry in Gayawa area, Ungogo Local government area of Kano State.

It was gathered that Rabi’s husband, Badamasi married another wife some times back and this didn’t go down well with Rabi leading to her action to set herself ablaze.

The action of Rabi has put her relatives in the state of mourning as they expressed unhappiness with the circumstances surrounding her death.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the police, DSP Abdullahi Haruna told our reporter he was trying to make an inquiry from the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of the area.

However, as at the time of filing this report, DSP Haruna is yet to issue any official statement on the incident.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: