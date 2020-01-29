Is his drinking the reason I’m not pregnant?

Kindly Share This Story:

Dear Bunmi,

My fiance and I have been trying for a baby since the beginning of last year, but no luck yet. The point is, I have a sneaky feeling that the fault might be his, as I already have a child from a previous relationship. My man drinks beer three or four times a week. Do you think this could be the reason for my failing to get pregnant? I’ll be 30 years old soon.

Janet, by e-mail.

Dear Janet,

You could well be over-reacting here! It’s quite normal for a couple not to conceive right away. As much as it is advisable, both of you live a healthy life, and your man’s alcohol consumption doesn’t seem to be over the top. In short, you seem to be blaming him for the fact that nothing has happened yet. This is probably because you’re scared, either of not getting pregnant or that it might be your fault.

Holding your man responsible will just cause needless friction at a time when you should be building your relationship in preparation for the challenge of having a baby. Why not relax, for a change? Doctors recommend couples should seek professional help after trying for a baby for a year. Wait till then and, if you still haven’t conceived, go back to your doctor for a check-up.

