Introducing new Nigerian rapper, Xbusta

Fast-rising, creative and talented rapper, Okafor Golden Chinedu popularly known as Xbusta is set to take the music space by storm.

The creative singer turned rapper cum songwriter is taking his art of singing beyond the shores of West Africa and Africa as he’s ready to take on any challenge.

He has shared stage with the likes of Kcee, Skiibi, MI, Praize, Olamide, Phyno, Dr Sid, Naeto C, Harrysong, Davido and so many others. In fact, there was a time, he signed to the Five Star Music Group but left in 2018, after Skiibi and Harrysong left the label. He has also worked with Vector, Splash, 2face and many other legends.

Xbusta was born on the 24th of February, 1994. He hails from Orlu, Imo State but was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He’s an Estate Management graduate of Imo State University.

