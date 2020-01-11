Insecurity: Oyetola tasks security agencies on loyalty, integrity

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Friday called on security agencies in Nigeria to remain committed, loyal and demonstrate a high level of integrity in discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day strategic retreat organised by the Ministry of Interior, held in Ilesa.

Oyetola urged the security agents to treat their jobs as a national calling and service to humanity, calling on them to regard their commitment to service as an act of rescuing the country from negative consequences of security negligence which could adversely affect all citizens, including their family members.

The governor also called for collective efforts at improving the welfare and well-being of security agents, describing staff welfare as central to performance.

“A motivated staff is not likely to compromise his duty. Efforts must, therefore, be made to ensure that the welfare of staff is taken care of.

“Security agents must regard their jobs as service to humanity and a national calling. They must, therefore, approach their jobs with unbridled loyalty, integrity, commitment and hard work in the interest of the nation and posterity.

“They must remember that service to the nation in service to themselves and their families as compromise can breed security breach whose consequences are better imagined,” Oyetola said.

He further called on the people to cooperate with the security agents by providing useful information, adding that the security of their lives and property had been given priority by his administration.

“On our part as a government, we will continue to play our role in complementing the efforts of the Federal Government at ensuring internal security in our domain and its environs.

“As a way of demonstrating our commitment in this regard, we have in place committee on peaceful coexistence between Fulani/Bororo and crop farmers in the State of Osun. With the help of the committee, we have resolved over 700 cases amicably.

“It is on record that the State of Osun is the only state in Nigeria that has not recorded any act of violence to the extent of burning houses, maiming and killings usually associated with Herder/Farmer’s clashes, ” Oyetola added.

