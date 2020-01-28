Insecurity: Gunmen kidnap 17 year-old Secondary School student in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

…FCT Police launch rescue operation.

By Kingsley Omonobi

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday 28 January 2020 abducted a 17 year old secondary student of Government College, Rubochi in the presence of other teenagers in the same apartment.

Confirming the abduction, the FCT Police Commissioner said a manhunt for the gun men and efforts to rescue the student has commenced.

A statement by the FCT Command said, “The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation into the suspected abduction of one Gift Abiikor 17 years , a student of Federal Government College Rubochi, from the residence of one Ahmed Adamu by some unknown armed men in the early hours of Tuesday 28th January, 2020.

“According to Ahmed Adamu who reported the incident to the police, some armed men stormed his house at about 1am and abducted one Gift Abiikor who was sleeping on the same bed with his (Ahmed Adamu) children.

“The unfortunate incident happened at the residence of Ahmed Adamu, which is outside the premises of Federal Government College Rubochi.

“Meanwhile, the Command is reassuring members of the public that it is making concerted effort to rescue the victim and unravel the circumstances behind his abduction”, the statement signed by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Public Relations Officer said.

