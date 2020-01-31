Insecurity: Buhari must bring in fresh hands ―Tanko Yakassi

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel – Abuja

Founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum and Kano politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassi, has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to drop his service chiefs and appoint new ones as a matter of urgency.

Yakassi told Vanguard in an interview that the present service chiefs had tried their best and come to the end of their thinking leaving the nation with apparent no solution to the troubling security situation in the land and should be replaced with those who can take the job from there with fresh ideas to save the nation from the brink.

The renowned rights activist and former President Shehu Shagari Liaison Officer, pointed out that Buhari could not convince Nigerians that the present service chiefs were the only qualified military officers to handle the nation’s security threat.

“President Buhari was elected by Nigerians and he should listen to them by dropping the service chiefs who had since reached retirement age in the military and appoint new ones with fresh ideas to do the job for which we elected him to do,” Yakassi said.

“The president’s idea about insecurity has proved inadequate to deal with the threat to our lives and property and he should urgently change tactics and personnel in order to win the war against rising threats to the lives of Nigerians.

“From what we have seen so far, he has not been able to solve the security problem staring the nation on its face and should seek new hands to help him do the job,” the politician stated.

But reacting to the call by Senator Enyinaya Abaribe for Buhari to resign, Yakassi described the call as misplaced and outrageous since the President was graciously elected by Nigerians for a fixed term of office.

He pointed out that even if Nigerians might have made a mistake in electing Buhari, he must be allowed to complete his tenure after which another tested Nigerian leader could be elected into office.

Yakassi said, “I do not support any call for Buhari to resign over rising insecurity in the country. We gave him a mandate to preside over the affairs of Nigeria for a fixed term and we must wait for him to finish after which we can learn from the mistake and elect someone else we believe can do the job,” the Kano politician said.

