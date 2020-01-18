INDI calls for total inclusion in Presidential Amnesty Programme

Kindly Share This Story:

The Itsekiri National Development Initiative INDI and Itsekiri Ex-agitators Forum have called on the Presidential Amnesty Office under the leadership of Professor Charles Dokubo to prioritise the Itsekiri Ex-agitators in the skill acquisition category, noting that since 2014 no single Itsekiri Ex-agitators have been deployed for training.

INDI in a statement signed by its President Comrade Dennis Mene said “the 29 member monitoring and Evaluation committee set up by the office in 2019 do not have any Itsekir who are critical stakeholders in the Programme.

We call for a review of the 29- member committee set up by the Presidential Amnesty Office comprising of critical stakeholders and professionals headed by Elder Timi Kaiser Ogoriba as a result of no single Itsekiri was included in the committee as a critical stakeholder or as a professional in the third phase.

“We request a meeting with the management of the Presidential Amnesty Program to iron out grey areas still affecting the Itsekiri nation in the Programme.

“We call for the immediate approval of genuine vendors for the training of Itsekiri Ex-agitators to ensure that they are quickly deployed to their training centers.

“We commend the Education Department of the office for the attention given to Itsekiri Ex-agitators in the Education category that led to deployment in the 2017/2018, 2018/2019 and those for 2019/2020 that have already been shortlisted for deployment this year”.

