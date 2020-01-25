Imo Supreme Court Judgment: Group calls for peace

Kindly Share This Story:

.. Ask Gov Uzodinma to form All inclusive Government with PDP, APGA and AA

Saturday – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide has introduced good initiatives for peace and tranquility to return to Imo state after the alleged controversial Supreme Court’s ruling that ushered in Senator Hope Uzodinma into “Douglas House” as the rightful Winner of 2019 IMO State Governorship.

Such Peaceful initiatives will soon pay off in the nearby future if IMO State”Douglas House” do the needful.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the President General and Comrade Obinna Achionye, the Deputy President General, OYC stated that it has consultative but Confidential deliberations with various Critical Stakeholders in IMO State, as the State was on the verge of collapse of Law and order Based on the anger displayed by Biafra agitators on 17th January 2020 Protests against Gov Hope Uzodinma.

On the 18th January, PDP staged another protests against the IMO Supreme court’s Judgement, and 19th January 2020, there was a counter Protests which APC showed Solidarity with the New IMO Governor,all these Protests heated up the Polity, and evidently it became apparent that OYC should dialogue with all Critical Stakeholders to avert a bigger Protests and Civil Disobedience that may Rock IMO State perhaps make Ungovernable in the coming days, which might put lives of many Igbo Youths in danger perhaps lead many to their untimely death.

READ ALSO:

OYC calls for ceasefire, calm and truce among all aggrieved parties, but wish to remind Igbos that both Hope Uzodinma and Emeka Ihedioha are bonafide but indigenous Sons of Imo State not Strangers outside Igboland, and Political parties remain Vehicles towards occupying political offices.

As the Custodian of Younger Generation of Igbos, OYC will interface Continuously with Igbo Youths on New prospects of the recent Political Developments Based on the IMO State Supreme court’s Ruling, which had opened a New Political dimension in the Collective bargaining of South East into the mainstream Politics, there are Good Fortunes for South East in these Human Error that occurred in the Process of APC clinging to Power in IMO State.

We will not fail to acknowledged that OYC predicted that two South East Governors will be in APC in 2020, in the nearby future another state will turn to be APC state.

Temporarily, Peace had returned to IMO State, but We Plead that this peaceful resolution amongst critical Stakeholders should be sustained, as We advice Governor Hope Uzodinma to form a Unity Government through extending Hands of friendship to the Opposition parties, especially PDP,APGA and AA through political appointments and engagements, permanent peaceful environment will return if there’s all inclusive Government in IMO State, from the Consultative Meetings held so far, findings and recommendations will be communicated through appropriate channels to IMO State “Douglas House”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: