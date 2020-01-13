Imo rerun, supplementary poll holds January 25 — REC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed January 25, 2020, for the court ordered rerun and supplementary election in Imo State, for the Okigwe/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano federal constituency.

Similarly, elections in 18 polling units of Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency and 12 polling units of Njaba state constituencies, will also hold same day.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Francis Ezeonu, who disclosed this yesterday, while addressing a stakeholders meeting on the elections in Owerri, also said that all the 18 polling units designated for supplementary elections in the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency are in Orlu local council area.

“We will retain all logistics arrangements made during the general elections. To that effect, we will use the earlier approved ward and local government collation centres”, Ezeonu said.

He appealed to stakeholders and communities to help maintain the sanctity and security of all the centres designated for the exercise.

“There will be restriction of movement in all the constituencies where election will be held. We wish to restate that this exercise is restricted to only political parties that participated in the earlier elections, for which a rerun or supplementary election has been ordered”, Ezeonu said.

According to the REC, the Commission has completed the reconciliation of election results in the two constituencies where supplementary elections are scheduled to hold, stressing that for transparency, his office would share the data with the participating political parties.

Answering some questions raised by the party officials, Professor Ezeonu said that the score of zero would be recorded for any polling unit where the smart card reader is not used during the exercise.

Vanguard recalls that all the security agencies were also represented at the meeting.

