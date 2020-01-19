Vanguard Logo

Imo police warns pro-Ihedioha over planned protest

File Photo

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Imo State Police Command has warned those planning to publicly protest the sacking of Chief Emeka Ihedioha and installation of Senator Hope Uzodinma as Imo State Governor, by the Supreme Court, that it would not tolerate violence or hijacking of the process by hoodlums.

The command gave the warning in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

“The Command wish to state in clear terms that it is the right of every individual or group to protest about any issue of grieve, but such protest must be carried out in accordance to the provisions of the laws, as the protest must not be violent, nor hijacked by hoodlums and used as a tool for looting, chaos and anarchy or conducted in a manner likely to cause breach of the public peace”, the PPRO said.

The Command also warned that: “The Command in conjunction with all security agencies in the state, is determined to protect the lives and properties of all and sundry, as such anyone or group that insights (sic), instigates, procures violence nor conduct itself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.”

Ikeokwu then advised members of the public to “go about their lawful business without fear of molestation, as arrangements are in place, to ensure safety and security of all and sundry”.

