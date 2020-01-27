Imo PDP chairman, Charles Ezekwem dumps party

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Charles Ezekwem, has dumped his party, PDP.

In his resignation letter on Monday in Owerri, Ezekwem said his decision to abandon PDP, was based on the approval of his supporters and the prevailing circumstances facing his party.

However, Vanguard gathered different version of Ezekwem resignation that his action was to avoid a plot by a clique in his party, PDP, planning for his suspension ahead of this year’s party congress.

Another story was that Ezekwem has not been a supporter of Emeka Ihedioha, even before the 2019 governorship primaries of the party.

But Ezekwem, has not officially announced his move to another political party. But he could be tilting towards the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Untill his resignation, he was also the Board chairman of Heartland Football club Owerri.

A source told Vanguard that “The man has acted very fast he would have been suspended and disgraced out of the party. You know our party congress is coming up this year and his not comfortable whether he will be allowed to go back to that seat. However, whatever decision is good for him to let him go and we will rebuild our party.”

In the resignation letter of Ezekwem, he said among other things that “In view of the prevailing circumstances within my party, vis-a-vis my present standing as the state chairman of the PDP, in Imo state, and after due consultations with my family and with the approval of my supporters.

“I hereby tender my resignation as state chairman of PDP, Imo state and as a member of the party in the ward of Okigwe LGA, which has been duly communicated to the ward of Okigwe LGA.

“I thank the teeming population of Imo state PDP, who thoughtfully elected me as their state chairman. I sincerely regretted the inconveniences the party faced. I thank the party for the support they gave me and the opportunity to serve in that capacity.”

