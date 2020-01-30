Kindly Share This Story:

Imo: IT is no longer news that Nigerian politicians have very little regard for ideology, morality and integrity. Politics in Nigeria has often been described as a “criminal enterprise” where people with crooked characters and criminal intentions hold sway.

The questionable character of Nigerian politicians makes it difficult for people who are ready to promote the noble visions of society to get involved.

So Nigerians were not surprised when they learnt that nine lawmakers elected on the platforms of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and Action Alliance, AA, had on Tuesday, January 21, defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Imo State House of Assembly which previously had no APC representation.

As if that was not enough, the Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Dr. Collins Chiji, on Tuesday, January 28, announced during a plenary session, his defection along with seven other PDP lawmakers to the APC. This brings the total number of APC lawmakers in the house to 18, while the PDP is left with eight.

READ ALSO: Presidency condemns mischievous twisting of Buhari’s comments on insecurity

The defections were obviously sequel to the recent controversial Supreme Court ruling in which Senator Hope Uzodinma of APC, who came fourth at the 2019 governorship election in the state, was pronounced as the winner, thus displacing the PDP’s Hon. Emeka Ihedioha who was sworn-in on May 29, 2019.

Such an eyesore development has become a recurring decimal since the nation returned to democracy in May 1999 when politicians nominated by various political parties and elected to represent the people do whatever favours their personal interests once they get into office.

The saddest part is that they violate Section 68 (1g) of the 1999 Constitution which says the only condition that lawmakers can defect from the parties which nominated and got them elected is if there is factionalisation or their parties go into mergers.

This provision means that if lawmakers must defect from their party before the end of their tenure they must first resign their position to allow for a new election and their seat declared vacant. The intendment of the framers of this section of the Constitution is to promote stability in the parties and our democracy at large.

Over the years, lawmakers have flagrantly abused this constitutional provision. In spite of the series of legal challenges, most of them go scot-free, thus paving the way for more abuses.

We affirm that it is the constitutional right of lawmakers to choose to depart from the parties which got them elected. However, in doing so, the Constitution must be upheld. Where there is no factionalisation or merger as in the cases of PDP, AA and APGA in Imo State, the defecting lawmakers must have their seats declared vacant. They are free to re-contest from their new political party, and if they win, so be it.

It is wrong and objectionable for them to remain on their seats as lawmakers representing political parties which did not get them elected into office. It is a rape of our Constitution and unacceptable.

Their seats should be declared vacant forthwith.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: