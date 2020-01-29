Imo Assembly Speaker, 7 lawmakers defect to APC

Kindly Share This Story:



By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The lawmaker representing Emeka Ihedioha’s Aboh Mbaise State constituency, Eddy Obinna of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and seven others have joined All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo State.

The defections were announced on the floor of the House, yesterday, by the Speaker, Chiji Collins of PDP, who also decamped to APC.

Other lawmakers who moved to APC included Dominic Ezerioha (PDP, Oru West); Chiagozie Nwaneri (PDP, Oru East); Onyemaechi Njoku (PDP, Ihitte/Uboma); Kennedy Ibeh (PDP, Obowo); Uche Ogbuagu (PDP, Ikeduru); and Dele Kanayo Onyemaechi (PDP, Owerri West).

Eight lawmakers had earlier decamped to APC.

With the latest decampments in the state Assembly, the number of the APC lawmakers has risen to 18.

However, a source told Vanguard that more lawmakers will defect as some of them could not conclude consultations within the week but by tomorrow, the adjourned date for sitting, more lawmakers would have made up their minds.

A lawmaker who did not want his name mentioned, said: “They joined APC so the House of Assembly and the executive arm of the government should be on one page to make laws for Imo people.

“Remember, when Emeka Ihedioha was on the seat as governor, all of us from another party dumped the party that elected us and joined PDP to move the state forward. So, it is not a new thing to be a member of APC. All we are doing is for the betterment of Imo people.”

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: