Immigration Service unveils Visa on Arrival application details

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has released application details for its new Visa-on-Arrival policy for Africans and non-Africans.

In a statement posted on its website on Monday, the Service listed the category of persons eligible for Visa on Arrival.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently announced the policy for Africans travelling to Nigeria, explaining that it will “bring down barriers that have hindered the free movement of our people within the continent”.

According to the NIS statement; “This is to notify the General Public that Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rolled out a new Visa on Arrival Application Process for all Business Travelers and African Union (AU) countries, except for ECOWAS member countries”.

Aside from other details which are available on the website, the Service added that the visa on arrival is available to “Frequently travelled High Net Worth Investors with business interest in Nigeria, and Citizens of African countries.”

Documents necessary during the application process include: an original passport photograph, an introduction or application letter addressed to “The Comptroller General of Immigration, NIS HQ, Abuja, stating their name, nationality, passport number, purpose of visit, proposed date of visit and port of entry, flight itinerary, and address in Nigeria or hotel reservation.”

