Immigration boss calls public to disregard fake visa on arrival video

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has called on the general public to disregard the fake visa on arrival video in circulation and assured all of the highly professional service delivery in the interest of the nation.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the attention of the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede was drawn to a “Fake” Visa on Arrival video being circulated in some social media platforms by mischief-makers.

” CGI Muhammad Babandede wishes to inform the general public that high-level discussion is still on-going with the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola.

“NIS totally dissociates itself from the purported image damaging video that has the tendency of misinforming the public and cast doubt on the good intentions of the government.

“All official releases are done on our official website, www.immigration.gov.ng, as the most credible and approved platform on which such sensitive national issues can be disseminated and circulated.

