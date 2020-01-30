Breaking News
Illegal mining: Community sends SOS to Umahi

On 1:38 am
Executive Governor of Ebonyi state, Dr. Dave Umahi

By Peter Okutu

The community of Ndiezoke in Igbeagu village in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday staged a peaceful protest to drive home their dissatisfaction over illegal incursion into their land for the purpose of mining.

The community members who came in their numbers, mostly women, to protest in front of the Ebonyi State Government House  were tying only wrappers round their chest , palm leaves around their foreheads and chanting songs of appeal to Governor David Umahi.

The protesters were  equally seen carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “Umahi please come and help us” , “Governor Umahi please save”, “Our dear village  is not a war zone”.

Addressing government representatives in front of the Government House, Abakaliki, the leader of the protesters, Dr. Christian Nwogbaga called on the State Government to intervene in the crisis brewing in the area, alleging that one indigene, a member of the Elders Council had put machineries in place to begin illegal mining and exploration of the natural resources in the area.”We are here to protest the proposed illegal mining of the natural resources in our community.”

