Illegal mining: Community sends SOS to Gov Umahi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The community of Ndiezoke in Igbeagu village in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday staged a peaceful protest to drive home their dissatisfaction over illegal incursion into their land for the purpose of mining.

The community members who came in their numbers, mostly women, to protest in front of the Ebonyi State Government House were tying only wrappers around their chest, palm leaves around their foreheads and chanting songs of appeal to Governor David Umahi.

The protesters were equally seen carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “Umahi please come and help us” , “Governor Umahi please save”, “Our dear village is not a war zone”.

ALSO READ: Widows of soldiers protest release of repentant Boko Haram terrorists

Addressing government representatives in front of the Government House, Abakaliki, the leader of the protesters, Dr. Christian Nwogbaga called on the State Government to intervene in the crisis brewing in the area, alleging that one indigene, a member of the Elders Council had put machineries in place to begin illegal mining and exploration of the natural resources in the area.”We are here to protest the proposed illegal mining of the natural resources in our community.”

One former traditional ruler had started terrorizing people in the village with police and army because he wants to forcefully mine our resources.

“We are appealing to the Governor to intervene in the matter. He should use his peaceful disposition to settle this raging storm. We are the ones holding our youths from commencing crisis in the country following the activities of the illegal miner. “

Responding, the State Commissioner for Border Peace and Internal Security, Mr. Stanley Emegha assured the people of the government’s prompt intervention into the matter.

He appealed to them to sustain the peace and togetherness in the community as the state government would not relent until justice is served.

“We want to assure you that the State government would intervene into the matter. Make sure you maintain peace and order. Your rights and what is due to you people will not be taken away. Be rest assured that your request will get to the Governor without any delay. “

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: