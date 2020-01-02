I’ll continue to appreciate God – Obasanjo

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Thursday he would continue to appreciate God for his numerous blessings and opportunities given him.

The ex-President said God made him a force to reckon with all over the world.

Obasanjo stated these at a mega Thanksgiving Service held in his honour at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King located within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

He was installed as the Asiwaju Onigbagbo of the Christians in Ogun State at the service organized by the Ogun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

He said the only thing that God wants from all His creatures is thanksgiving and appreciation of His abundant blessings on us.

Obasanjo said: “I believe that thanking God and giving testimony must go together, thanking God and giving testimony of what God has done for you, for me must go together.

“But some people get it wrong, they say giving testimony is boasting but here, it says ‘let the nations know, let the world know what God has done for you.’ That is not boosting, that is praising God.

“That is explaining or heralding what God has done and that is why again, I cannot thank CAN, Ogun State Chapter enough for organising this special thanksgiving and you have said it will be an annual event, I can’t agree with you more.

“Any day, any time that we gather together to thank God, it worth it, it is what we should do and it is a good thing to give thanks to God. It is a good thing and anybody who doesn’t want to do a good thing, it is up to him and his God.

“For me, I want to do good things. I want to do what will please God, I want to do things that will make God shine His face upon me, I want to do things that will make God presence go with me wherever I go.

“I thank all of you. I just want to read one passage, the passage I’m reading is from 1Coronicle, chapter 16 verse 8: ‘Give thanks to the Lord, call on His name, make known among the nations what He has done.’ God has done a lot for me, I don’t know about you, God has done a lot for me.

“Those of you who know where I was born, how many of you know Ibogun-Olaogun? The village where I was born is so small that no matter how large you make the map of Nigeria, Ibogun-Olaogun will never appear. And yet, somebody born in that village of pure illiterate parents will have the opportunity that I have now, to reach the stage that I have reached, to be used to achieve whatever I have been used to achieve, I cannot thank God enough.

“I always say this, whatever I have achieved, whatever I have done, I thank God because it is not me alone, there are those who have worked with me, some of them are dead, some of them are still alive and without them, I will not have been able to achieve much. I thank God for their lives and may the souls of those who have died rest in perfect peace.

“On an occasion like this, let us just thank God and keep thanking God.”

Vanguard

