Igali extols Clark, Wariboko over immense educational impact

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Former Federal Permanent Secretary and diplomat, Amb Godknows Igali, Wednesday, extolled foremost South-South leader and Founder of Edwin Clark University, ECU, Kiagbodo, Delta State, Chief Edwin Clark, and pioneer First Class honours recipient of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Nimi Wariboko of the University of Boston, United States of America, USA, over immense educational impact made nationally and internationally.

Igali gave the commendation during his visit to Pa Clark at his Abuja residence along with Prof Wariboko, where he disclosed that both men have done Nigeria and Izon nation proud in imparting knowledge to millions of people.

He said: “There is no gainsaying about the enormous and selflessness of my daddy, Chief EK Clark, for his contribution to quality education for Nigerians and the entire Izon nation, who have been an epitome Nigeria’s unification and voice of the South-South, who have fought all forms of oppression and injustices.

“His dream and vision for every Nigerian child to have access to quality education was actualized by the establishment of the Edwin Clark University, ECU, in Kiagbodo, Delta State. We will always support his aspiration and ideology for a better and greater Nigeria where justice prevails and every citizen has a sense of belonging.

“One of Nigeria’s most outstanding scholars in the United States is Professor Nimi Wariboko of the University of Boston. Born in Abonnema, Rivers State and a pioneer First Class honours recipient of the University of Port-Harcourt, he today sits on two of the most coveted endowment chairs in any American University.

“Although his initial studies were in Economics, his subsequent tilt of scholarship has been on Theology. Ethics, History and Ijaw Ethnology and Sociology. He is considered one of the world’s top Ethicists.

“One international critique described him as: “Wariboko brings socio-ethical, political, and philosophical-theological perspectives to the study of World Christianity”. Another surmised “The five pillars of his scholarship are economic ethics, Christian social ethics, African social traditions, Pentecostal studies, and philosophical theology.”

He (Igali) acknowledging the impact made by Wariboko’s visit said, “In Nigeria for few days after a good while, Nimi visited me in Abuja and me, naturally, went with him to greet our revered father, Chief Dr. EK Clark. It turned out two hours of vivacious discourse, especially on Ijaw history, cosmology and identity. It was quality time, with great, great minds!”

