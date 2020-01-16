I Wouldn’t Mind Being a Cabal – Shettima

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Former governor of Borno state, Sen. Kashim Shettima says he is prepared to be part of the cabals in Abuja. Shettima, who expresses the interest of joining the cabals in the current administration, insisted that there is cabals in every administration, despite its negative connotation and the fact that some people may harbour the illusion that there is nothing like cabal.

READ ALSO:

The former governor, spoke on Thursday as a guest speaker at the 17th Edition of the Daily Trust Dialogue held in Abuja entitled: 20 Years of Democracy in Nigeria: Strengths, Weakness and opportunities.

The Senate Committee chairman on interior and chairman of the occasion avowed that he would not mind becoming one of the cabals in the current administration, especially now he resides in Federal capital City so long as the opportunity calls.

He maintained that there is a cabal in every administration, adding that the cabals existed in the administration of former American presidents, Jimmy Carter and Barrack Obama.

His words: “When Jimmy Carter was the president of America he had his own cabal. They were called the Georgia Gang. Almost all his appointees were from Georgia.

“Even when our own brother, Barack Obama became president, about 16 top appointments in the Obama administration were from Chicago. His first two chief of staff, so also two secretaries, his two advisers were all from Chicago. So, power does not exist in a vacuum. But the senator said rather than refer to these persons as cabals, he would prefer to call them power brokers. PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app “If I have my way, now that am in Abuja, I won’t mind being part of the cabals. But I would rather prefer to call it power brokers or inner caucus,” he posited.

On his part, the Senior Media Aide to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, while reacting to the allegation, described the so-called cabals allegedly influencing President Muhammadu Buhari’s decisions as respectable Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

Shehu said contrary to beliefs that the cabals manipulate Buhari, they deserve respect because they have achieved a lot, insisting that former Presidents Umaru Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan’s cabinets were equally influenced by cabals.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: