I was trained to destroy my opponents – El-Rufai’s son

The son of the Kaduna State governor, Bello el-Rufai, said on Wednesday he was trained to destroy his opponents.

He stated this on his Twitter handle -@B_ELRUFAI – while responding to those who taunted him on the arrest of a former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani, for alleged extortion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC arrested Sani on Tuesday for allegedly collecting $10,000 from a businessman under the guise of helping the man to resolve his problem with the anti-graft agency.

The governor’s son said: “There are reports that former Senator and current contender for best blogger of 2019, ‘Comrade’ Shehu Sani has just been arrested by the EFCC operatives on a fraudulent related case. There’s a limit to how deceit under the veil of populism can take you. A leopard and spots.”

A Twitter user later responded, saying he knew Bello would “love this news more than anyone else” and the governor’s son said: “I was trained to destroy my opponents.”

