I have a vagina called sugar gate – Bobrisky

By Sylvester Kwentua

Controversial cross-dresser and Instagram celebrity Bobrisky has announced to the world that he now has a vagina, and it is called “sugar gate”.

“For those asking if I now have a p..sy, yes! It’s called sugar gate. My sugar gate is now watering and liming. It will hold your tin tight” Bobrisky posted on his Instagram page.

Bobrisky went further to tease his fans. He further posted: “I’m happy to join the P..SY gang. You girls are enjoying. OMG the feeling is sweeting me”

Bobrisky, who has always been a controversial figure doesn’t appear to show any sign of slowing down after spending the greater part of last year, having issues with security agencies and a top government officials, particularly, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, who described Bobrisky as a disgrace to the nation.

Vanguard

