I bought my first guitar at 16 – KSA

Music maestro, King Sunny Ade (KSA), said on Wednesday he bought his first guitar when he was 16 years old with personal savings and hid the instrument from his family who did not want him to go into music.

The 73-year-old musician disclosed this when he met a nine-year-old fan, Temidara Onafuye, in Lagos.

Onafuye, a primary school pupil in North Carolina, the United States, who is in Nigeria for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, said she craved to see the music maestro because of her love for his music.

Fielding questions from the young girl, KSA who visited Onafuye at her family’s residence, said while he could play other musical instruments he had a special passion for guitar.

He said: “Apart from singing. I play guitar, keyboard, different percussion instruments including talking drum, Sakara, Omele and Konga. All these make African music stand out.

“I have passion for guitar, I see it as my baby and I cannot do without it.

“A couple of years ago, I was rated 69th best guitarists in the whole world.

“I decided to learn how to play guitar on my own and I bought my first guitar when I was 16 years old.

“I saved money and bought the guitar for myself.

“All my family members did not want me to play music because they believed that musicians at that time were not serious people

“Eventually when I bought the guitar I hid it under the staircase.

“I was afraid to tell anybody that I wanted to go into the city for music training where I would be exposed.

“Luckily for me, I chose my keys and my style of music which is known as “Juju.”

The internationally renowned musician recalled how he played music with the late comedian, dramatist, and actor, Moses Olaiya, popularly known as “Baba Sala.”

KSA added: “Hardly do people know that Baba Sala was a musician. He played guitar, talking drum and his music was like that of IK Dairo.

“When he floated the Baba Sala Travelling Theatre, I was the one in charge of the music section.” (NAN)

Vanguard

