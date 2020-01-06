How FG, states, LGs, others shared N8.1trn in 2019

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The three tiers of government and the revenue collecting agencies shared the sum of N8.108 trillion from the Federation Account in 2019.

An analysis of the monthly distribution by the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, including VAT revenue indicated that the Federal Government received a total of N2. 929 trillion.

Meanwhile,the 36 states of the federation collected the sum of N2. 292 trillion. The 774 local government areas on their part took home a cumulative sum of N1. 743 trillion.

In addition, the nine oil producing states also pocketed N545.546 billion as 13 per cent of oil revenue derivation.

The revenue sharing formula in respective of statutory revenue stands at: Federal Government, 52.68 per cent; states, 26.72 per cent; and Local Councils 20.60 per cent. The nine Oil Producing States received 13 per cent of oil revenue as derivation.

State governments received half of the Value Added Tax, VAT, revenue as they took 50 per cent, with LGs and federal government getting 35 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

The two major Revenue Agencies , Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS and the Nigeria Customs Service received 7 and 4 per cent respectively, as cost of collection.

2019 opened with the three tiers of government sharing the sum of N649.19 billion in January.

Federal Government received N255.202 billion; states received N129.442 billion; Local Government Areas received N99.794 billion; while the nine oil producing states received N45.524 billion.

In addition, the Federal Government received N14.510 billion from the VAT proceeds, wth the states and local areas receiving N45.524 billion and N33.856 billion, respectively.

From the VAT, the Federal Government received N14.510 billion representing 15 per cent; states received N48.365 billion representing 50 per cent, while the local government councils received N33.856 billion, representing 35 per cent.

In February, N610.368 billion was shared from which the Federal Government received N252.412 billion; the states, N170.541; local government areas, N127.923 billion. The oil producing states received N41.992 billion as 13 per cent derivation

The Federal Government received N13.880 billion as VAT, the states received N46.267 billion, the local government areas received N32.387 billion.

The N619.857 billion disbursed in March comprised of N497.12 billion from the Statutory Account, N104.47billion from VAT, N8.12billion as excess charges recovered, N50bn distributed as FOREX Equalisation Fund and N654.70millon exchange gain differences.

The Federal Government got N257.68billion from the N619.85billion. States received a total of N169.93billion, while N127.72bn was allocated to local governments. The sum of N50.95bilion was shared among the oil-producing states as 13 per cent derivation fund.

There was a marginal fall in revenue in April, as N616.198 billion was shared with the Federal Government receiving N253.918 billion. States and LGAs got N168.056 billion and N126.278 billion, respectively. The oil producing states received N46.353 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

In the same month, the Federal Government received N13.894 billion from VAT revenue. States received N46.313 billion; while the LGAs got N32.419 billion.

In May, N679.7 billion was distributed from which the Federal Government received N284.163 billion from the Statutory Account. States received N187.605 billion; LGAs received N140.997 billion; while the Oil Producing States received N40.436 billion.

On the other hand, the proceeds from VAT for the month of May stood at N106.826 billion as against N96.485 billion distributed in the preceding month, resulting in an increase of N10.341 billion.

The breakdown of the distribution had the Federal Government receiving N15.383 billion representing 15 per cent the States received N51.277 billion representing 50 per cent while the local governments received N35.894 billion also representing 35 per cent.

The sum of N762.597 billion was distributed in June. Of the revenue from the Statutory Account, the Federal Government received N309.433 billion, the states received N201.157 billion, and the local governments got N151.384 billion. The oil producing states received N38.705 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

VAT accounted for N 108.631billion. The Federal Government received N15.643 billion, the states received N52.143 billion, the local governments received N36.500 billion.

In July a total of N769.523 billion was shared. Federal Government got N285.767 billion while the states received N144.945 billion and the local governments had N111.746 billion.

In the same vein, the Oil Producing States received N42.816 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

VAT accounted for N94.159 billion from which the Federal Government was given N13. 559 billion; the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, received N45.197 billion, while N31.638 billion accrued to the local governments.

August saw a significant rise in revenue which hit a record N720.880 billion.

The Federal Government received N288.638 billion, states got N146.401bn, LGAs received N112.869 billion, while the nine oil producing states received an extra N43.426 billion as 13 percent derivation.

Value Added Tax revenue distributed to the Federal Government was N12.684 billion, states received N42.280 billion while allocation to the LGs stood at N29.596 billion.

In September, it came to N693.529 billion, from which the federal government got N293.801 billion, while the states and local government councils received N186.816 billion and N140.864 billion, respectively. For the oil-producing states, their 13 per cent derivation revenue amounted to N51.532 billion.

Of theN92.874 billion VAT revenue the Federal Government was given N13.374 billion N44.580 billion was collected by the States, while N31.206 billion was given to the 774 Local Government Councils.

A total of N702.058 billion revenue was recorded in October. The Federal Government received N295.737 billion, the states received N192.697 billion, and the Local Governments got N144.987 billion. The Oil Producing States received N49.164 billion as 13 percent derivation revenue.

Similarly, the Federal Government received N15.107 billion from the VAT, the States received N50.357 billion, while the Local Governments received N35.250 billion.

The breakdown of the distribution in the month of November’s revenue of N 635. 8 billion indicated that the Federal Government received N267.883 billion, the states received N172.569 billion, while the local governments got the sum of N129.972 billion. The Oil Producing States received N49.124 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

The year closed with the distribution of N649.198 billion after Christmas. The Federal Government received N255.202 billion; states N129.442 billion; LGs N99.794 billion and Oil Producing States N45.524 billion from the Statutory Account.

From the VAT proceeds, the Federal Government received N14.510 billion, states, N48.365 billion; while the LGs received N33.856 billion.

