How digital badge certification can bridge digital skills gap

By Prince Osuagwu

A lot has been said about the digital skills gap which has forbidden many Nigerian youths from landing their dream jobs.

So much has also been lamented about the fall out of the development which bloats the labour market and exposes otherwise brilliant youths to vices that breed societal decadence.

But, not much has been done to address the issue which a slight twist could see Nigeria in the world map as youths stand a chance to favourably compete globally.

However, a leadership, Sales and Business Consulting firm, Ventra Consult, has said it is now determined to address this gap and enable young school graduates acquire the requisite digital skills that will make them employable.

It would be doing that in partnership with another leading digital credential provider, Credly, on the Acclaim platform.

Their modus operandi is bringing Digital Badge Certification to Nigeria, to retool the army of Nigerian youths who are knowledgeable but lack the skills to showcase it.

The partnership is designed to transform knowledge, skills, and achievements into digital credentials that empower individuals to capture opportunities while organizations/establishments also measure their workforce impacts.

Lead Consultant at Ventra Consult, Mr. Victor Femi-Fred, said the consulting firm was able to identify various digital skills gap among organisations and decided to bridge such gaps, through training and certification.

He said, after the training, participant would be recipients of digital badges which would certify them with digital skills anywhere in the world.

He also said his firm has identified various digital skills gap in businesses such as inadequate revenues, inconsistent activity levels, inaccurate sales projections, complex selling circles account management, emotional intelligence, time management, among others, which it has also designed global certification programmes to address.

He claimed that the firm’s digital badges, which will be issued at every successful training programme and examination, are globally recognised

Femi-Fred said Ventra leverages strength on expertise from various sales and industry learning concepts and practical approach to ensuring success.

“Ventra engages with organisations towards meeting their set objectives through customised designed learning and development programs. Our expertise is engineered to provide a return on investment (ROI) from learning and development programs investments. Our processes are tailored to meet individual and organisational set objectives with culminating testimonials. We deliver our training program aligned with the desired goals, vision and objectives based on the scope of the requirements with a long term view,” he added.

Ventra and its partner are expected to replicate, in Nigeria, what global leading organisations such as Adobe, IBM, Pearson, Madison College, Oracle, Comptia and Dell among others have been doing globally by transforming accomplishments into digital credentials through the issuance and certification of a digital badge.

A badge issued through Acclaim is said to be a digital representation of a learning outcome, experience or competency.

Each badge contains detailed information that provides context around what exactly was achieved, which organisation certified the individual and the space of expertise of the holder.

Digital badge, gives holders a distinct identity based on their skill sets. It also grants people access to both local and international labour markets and enable them to see employers looking for their type of skill sets.

Vanguard

