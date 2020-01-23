Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan— A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, has been killed by gunmen.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased was attacked by his assailants at his residence in Oremeji, Ibadan, yesterday.

According to the source, the politician was said to have been attacked after Dhur prayer in a mosque.

When Vanguard called the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, for confirmation or otherwise, he said he was driving and could not pick calls.

But Deputy National Youth leader of the party, Afeez Repete, in a post, said: “The leader of APC in Ona Ara LG, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, is murdered.

“Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, you were a principled politician, a devoted Muslim and a political leader.”

