Group takes on Jonathan, Wike over silence on Imo Guber judgement

A group, PDP Renaissance, urged former President Goodluck Jonathan as well as the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, to speak up against the recent Supreme Court’s judgment that sacked the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state.

The group, in a statement on Wednesday, said what it described as the continued silence of both the former president and the governor is a development it did not agree with.

According to the group, the two party leaders must speak up against injustice meted on a fellow party member as silence would pass for patting the unjust doer on the back.

According to the statement, “Our attention has been drawn to the grave silence from former President Goodluck Jonathan and Rivers Governor Barr. Nyesom Wike on the controversial Supreme Court ruling that sacked the Imo state Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha for the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Hope Uzodinma.

As leaders of political thought, we had expected former president Goodluck Jonathan and governor Nyesom Wike to condemn the judicial usurper that took place in Imo state that made our great party to lose a governor.

It is worthy of note that former President Jonathan has often been described as the true reflection of democracy in Nigeria and as such, we expected him to voice out his opinion on matters, such as this, which make mockery of our judiciary system.

Governor Nyesom Wike, we understand, is a supposed friend of the ousted governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Wike and Former President Jonathan’s silence in condemning this anti-democratic move by the APC through a well-orchestrated judicial manipulation to gift the APC candidate, Hope Uzodinma, votes that were never cast for him is not a welcome development.

It was Martin Luther King who once said: In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.

This is no time to play political correctness when we are faced with people that are determined to destroy our very sacred institution.

The Judiciary plays a very important role in every democratic society. The Judiciary ought to provide impartial adjudications of disputes between the state and individuals, between individuals, and between different levels of government within the state. If the Judiciary which serves as a foundation for the rule of law and democracy is destroyed and men of good conscience stay silent, then there is trouble.

