Grace Idowu: The art of gospel music

Having been inspired by the likes of American gospel music artiste, Kierra Sheard and Nigeria’s Victoria Orenze, budding contemporary gospel musician/songwriter, Grace Idowu Ibukunoluwa is poised to impact lives with her brand of music.

The Ondo State born singer who launched her music craft at the age of 11, when she discovered she possessed the talent says because of the passion and connection she has for music, her major objective of making music is to touch the hearts of her fans and listeners.

Though an undergraduate of Babcock University, Grace Idowu who chose to pursue contemporary gospel music as a career at the age of 14, released her debut single, ‘Odogwu’ in May 2018; a song that has been enjoying massive radio airplay across the country.

With a conscious effort aimed at establishing herself a reputable contemporary gospel musician to be reckoned with in Nigeria, Africa and internationally, Grace is stopping at nothing to explore the length of her talent, as she nurses the ambition of becoming a skilled music producer, in addition to her singing skill.

In January 2020, she was signed to an American-based Management, Publishing and Record Label brand, New Entertainment LLC and Brand New Records LLC which is owned by one of Africa’s top Creative Director and Digital Marketing Guru, Wole Ogundare and his uncle.

According to her Grace who has shared stages with some powerful ministers of God; “My music is my passion and connection, which is why I would love my music to touch the earth. I want my music to be universal; a kind of music that everyone, every race, every tribe, every religion would be able to listen to and benefit from it.”

The talented singer is set to drop her first official singer under the label, titled ‘Jesus’, which was produced by one of Africa’s international multi award winning producer, Young D, the beat boss, this January and a 5 track EP in February 2020. The EP was executive produced and directed by Wole Ogundare.

This year will definitely be the year for Grace Idowu as she plans to touch the world with her amazing evangelical brand of music.

Vanguard

