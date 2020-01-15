Governor’s hijacking LGC funds will face trial — FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Federal Government has warned some state governors in habits of hijacking Local Government Councils funds to be ready to face the consequences when their immunity is eventually expired.

It, however, tasked the Accountant–General of the Federation and Attorney-General of the Federation to monitor the spending of allocation of funds to the states so as to rescue the Local Government Areas from total collapse.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, who issued the warning while featuring on a radio programme monitored in Abuja, said governors colluding with Houses of Assembly to short-change Local Government Councils of their allocations would be made to stand trial.

Enang, particularly urged relevant authorities to rescue Local Government Areas from the grip of state governments especially in the South-South region of the country to enable them to provide essential services to the people at the grassroots.

He said that Local government exits this day only to pay salaries, adding that Local Government Chairmen are only seen during monetary allocation by the Federal Account Allocation Committee FAAC.

According to him, “Most of the Local Government have been taken over by weeds while most of the Primary Health Care Centers do not functions nurses staying at home and collect salaries for doing nothing because government and governance at that level have collapsed”.

“When we talk about politics and development, it has to progress from the grassroots, every tier of government are involved because when the Federal Government is sharing money, they share to the federal, state and local government level

“The Local government has been kidnapped, arrested, imprisoned and bastardized by the governors, supported by the House of Assembly. The Supreme Court has done his best to redeem the LGA in view of its past judgments. Unfortunately, Senator Enang lamented the fact that the governor still behaves as if they are a law unto themselves.

Speaking further, he said that Local Government administration is doing better in the northern part of the country and in the western part of the country where they do not have oil money, adding that government and governance are worst in the Niger Delta areas where there is oil money.

Senator Enang noted that governors have not been responsive to development considering the amount of money that goes to each state of the federation especially states in the South-South region. He, however, commended South East and North especially Ebonyi and Kebbi state.

In his words “let the governors know that they would be made to stand trial in accordance with the extant law when their immunity is eventually lifted”.

