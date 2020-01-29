GCU Class ’70 renovates school’s assembly hall

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

The Government College Ughelli, GCU, Class of 1970, has renovated the school’s assembly hall as part of activities to mark the golden jubilee celebration of the class and platinum celebration of the school with a four-day reunion activity, which kicked off with a thanksgiving service.

Chairman of the class, Paul Gbemre, in his address at the climax of the event held at the newly renovated assembly hall, mourned the demise of 29 of the 113 students that were enlisted into the school in 1970, adding that many of them have become captains of industries and political leaders in the country today.

Citing reasons for giving back to the institution, Gbemre said: “We benefited a lot from here and now, having become successful in the society, there is need to give back to the school and that is why we have come together.”

In their remarks, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, both spoke on concerted efforts being put in place by the federal and state governments to improve the quality of education in the country.

Speaking on behalf of some of the old boys of the institution who bagged awards of excellence, Keyamo said: “We are trying to maintain the legacy so that the young ones coming behind will have a taste of the standard that we also enjoyed while we were here.”

In his presentation during a two-day retreat at Abraka earlier, Prof Patrick Igbigbi of the Department of Human Anatomy Delta State University, Abraka, spoke on ‘Aging process and Coping Mechanisms’ where he reminded the old boys on the need to take care of health as they age.

Vanguard News

