Former Fulham captain McBride named USA general manager

Former Fulham captain Brian McBride, a three-time World Cup striker for the United States, was named Friday as the new US national team general manager by the US Soccer Federation.

McBride, 47, scored 30 goals in 95 caps for the Americans during a 14-year international career and played 17 pro seasons, including a 1996-2003 run with the MLS Columbus Crew and a 2004-2008 stint at Craven Cottage, helping Fulham escape the drop in his final two English campaigns.

“I am incredibly honored,” McBride said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to build relationships with players and clubs that align with the philosophy and values of US Soccer.”

McBride will report to US Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart and immediately join US coach Gregg Berhalter at a January camp in Bradenton, Florida.

“We are thrilled to have Brian McBride,” Stewart said. “Through his impressive career as a three-time World Cup veteran and at clubs in England, Germany and the United States, he has earned the respect of his peers around the world.

“The hard-earned reputation will allow him to forge important relationships both internationally and here at home and his understanding of the game and what it takes to succeed at the highest levels will be invaluable to our player pool and our staff.”

Stewart and women’s national team general manager Kate Markgraf interviewed multiple candidates from a list of 20 candidates before US Soccer’s board of directors approved the hiring.

He joins a leadership group aimed at rebuilding the American squad with young talent after it failed to qualify for the 2018 Russia World Cup.

McBride, Most Valuable Player of the 2002 CONCACAF Gold Cup, also played for the United States at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

