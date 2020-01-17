Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The five Bollywood blockbusters to light up January on Zee World DStv Channel 166 and GOtv Channel 25 are Deception, Ring of Fire, Lady Luck, Gangaa and King of Hearts.

Deception tells the story of two desperate parents Harsish and Supriya, who in a bid to help their son Nareen who seems to want to abandon all earthly attachments and indulgence seeks the help of their son’s classmate Pooja, who has troubles of her own. Pooja in her desire to help Nareen makes an enemy, Nareen’s aunt who doesn’t trust her.

This is a twisted tale of a family with agendas and secrets, too many to keep up with. Each family member keeps getting in the other’s way.

‘Ring of Fire’ follows the struggle between 2 women, Ragni & Shriti, from different backgrounds who get married under questionable circumstances.

On ‘Lady Luck’ this month, Pavitra tries to break the trust between Ansh and Bhoomi as she brings another person into their relationship. Vasundhara has been made to seem unfit and the rest of the family begin to worry about her mental state. Bhoomi bears witness to the person who has been tormenting Vasundhara. Bhoomi fights Pavitra in an attempt to make sure she begins to value Vasundhara as her mother. As she recovers, Vasundhara hands over household and business authority over to Bhoomi and Lata, this leaves Suman and Surbhi feeling upset and unappreciated.

This January on Gangaa 2, Madvhi gives Niranjan medicine from the false prophet, this lands him in the hospital. The false prophet is at the Chaturvedi mansion and has gathered all of them to blame Krishna for the bad things happening at the mansion. Madvi kicks Gangaa and Sagar out of the house because they are the only two that don’t believe in the false prophet. The suspense continues

This month on King of Hearts, Koyal is furious with Mahi for trying to get in the way of her and Satya, so she finds a way to get Mahi out of the picture. Mahi is more determined than ever to catch Satya out at his own game and it seems that Satya’s enemies are willing to help.

This January, there’s more drama than ever on Zee World, and if viewers think that they know what’s coming, they are in for a few surprises.

