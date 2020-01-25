FIFA ban: NFSC rallies support for Siasia

Kindly Share This Story:

Members of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) have appealed to Nigerians to contribute their widows mite to enable former national teams handler, Samson Siasia raise legal fees of $250,000 to fight his appeal at the Court of Arbitration in Sports (CAS).

Siasia was recently slammed with a life ban from all football activities by FIFA and the former U-20 and Super Eagles handler, came out Wednesday to appeal to 200,000 Nigerians to contribute N 500 each to enable him raise the legal fees required for the appeal.

President General, Dr. Rafiu Oladipo stated that they were still at a loss on how the ex- international and coach was slammed with a life ban not minding his contributions to football; saying that Nigerians must rise to the occasion and help him at this trying time.

“The implication of the life ban is that he would be redundant till the end of his life and Nigerians must rise to the occasion and help their own raise the money for CAS to either quash the punishment or reduce it”, he said.

Ladipo announced that between today and next week about 200 of it’s members in Lagos will contribute N 500 each to raise N100,000 for him and later mobilise other state chapters and their international chapters to do the same.

National Chairman of the Club, Rev. Samuel Ikpea reminded Nigerians that Siasia was part of the USA 94 Super Eagles World Cup team and later handled the U-20 team and the Super Eagles where he served the country meritoriously with an appeal that all Nigerians should help him come out from the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: