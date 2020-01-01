FG sets up committee to address concerns over CVFF disbursement

Kindly Share This Story:

FOLLOWING concerns raised by the maritime stakeholders over the planned disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund, CVFF, the Federal Government has set up a committee to address the issues.

The committee which was set up after the meeting between the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and parastatals under it, Vanguard Maritime Report gathered, had former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Temisan Omatseye, as chairman, while President of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria, SOAN, McGoerge Onyoung, and others as members.

A source close to one of the government agencies told Vanguard Maritime Report that there is uncertainty over the actual terms of reference of the committee.

The source explained that the first information received was that the committee would work out modalities for the disbursement. But another source said the committee was charged with the responsibility of addressing the concerns raised by stakeholders before any disbursement.

However, a source close to the office of the minister told Vanguard Maritime Report that the decision was yet to be official passed on to members of the committee as a result of the holidays.

The source said, “You know everyone concern in this matter is out of town on holidays and it was decided at the meeting that the official communication to those concerned should wait until after the holidays.

“I am sure that they will swing into action next month after the holidays but I doubt if the disbursement will commence next month as promised by the Honourable Minister,” the source concluded.

