FG to repatriate additional $321m Abacha loot

…Another euro 6.8m Ibori loot expected

…Dieziani, Aluko too

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the commencement of the repatriation of stolen assets from the United States.

The agreement on the repatriation of looted funds is expected to be signed next week while the looted assets of $321 million allegedly belonging to late General Sani Abacha are also expected to be repatriated from Island of Jersey.

Briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said that other assets to be repatriated include that of former Minister for Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, Kolawole Aluko and James Ibori, who was governor of Delta State from 1999 to 2007 put at €6.6 million.

