FG looks into abandoned projects in Imo oil communities 

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Federal Government has promised that with adequate funding that projects in the oil communities of Imo state, will be completed on time.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, after the visit of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Olusade Adesola, it was discovered that with better funding projects will continue as expected.

According to Adesola, he was in the state to ascertain the state of the projects in the oil areas.

He said among other things “The ministry oversight developmental activities in the Niger Delta region. Imo state is one of them by virtue of exploration of oil activities in the state. So the state is an eligible member of the oil state in the Niger Delta areas.

“The ministry has been implementing various of programmes in the state, early in the year, like this it is good for us to see what we have been able to accomplish to see the gap or deficiency so that we can work on how to address the problems.

“We saw the Owerri Elele road, Owerri-Egbema road, we visited the skill acquisition programme and a road both in Ohaji/Egbema, the qualities are very impressive but with funding challenges.

“Some of these projects have been ongoing and the Minister, Godswill Akpabio is committed to the completion of these projects. The minister is also on inspection in other states.”

When he was asked his rate based on the findings in Imo, he said: “The findings show that so far so good is quite commending because you work to the extent of funds available. Contractors have done quite a lot.

“Of course, with better funding a lot can be achieved. The projects are capital intensive. Therefore, in the face of the declining budget of the Federal government but with prioritization we will achieve a lot.”

